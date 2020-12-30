Ibrahima Diallo Out Indefinitely with Knee Injury

The Buckeyes will be without their biggest post player for some time, but his injury isn't expected to end his season.

Ohio State basketball has been without its biggest player for the last few games and it doesn't appear like he'll be back anytime soon.

Ibrahima Diallo suffered a concussion against the Cleveland State Vikings on Dec. 13 and he's missed the last several games. Unfortunately, as he was preparing to return and was practicing this week, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said on his radio show before Wednesday's game that Diallo injured his knee during practice on Tuesday.

Diallo's injury isn't season-ending, according to Holtmann, but he could miss significant time.

Ohio State (7-2) is still trying to find a rhythm early in the season. The Buckeyes have gotten off to a good start and they've won games in different ways, but in some ways they are still trying to find themselves. The effort level has been there, no doubt, but some poor shooting performances have hurt the Buckeyes' ability to put teams away in the second half on a couple occasions.

On a positive note, Ohio State has been relatively healthy. Other than Diallo, their most impactful early season injury/illness came from E.J. Liddell's brief absence from mono. Seth Town returned to the lineup recently and played his best game as a Buckeye last time out at Northwestern. C.J. Walker (thumb) and Kyle Young (ankle) have been bothered by nagging injuries, but nothing that's kept them off the floor.

The Buckeyes are also without Musa Jallow tonight. Jallow is out because of contact tracing from CoVID-19.

