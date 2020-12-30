Game Preview: No. 25 Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Here is an in-depth look at the Buckeyes and the Cornhuskers as they prepare for a conference battle on Wednesday in Columbus.

Ohio State comes back home after a tough road loss at Northwestern this past weekend. The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2) will look to bounce back against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-5) before heading to Minnesota this weekend.

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV Coverage: Big Ten Network

Radio Coverage: 97.1 FM The Fan

The loss against the Wildcats on Saturday was a brutal one for Ohio State. The Buckeyes controlled most of the second half before letting their lead slip away late. Seth Towns had his best game as a Buckeye, chipping in 11 points over 17 minutes played. Northwestern’s comeback win brought the Wildcats to 3-0 in Big Ten play for the first time in 50 years.

OHIO STATE OVERVIEW

Ohio State is off to a solid 7-2 start, but the Buckeyes have been up-and-down so far this season.

The Buckeyes opened up the 2020-21 campaign with five straight wins in non-conference play. That five game stretch included an impressive 90-85 win over ACC opponent Notre Dame.

After dropping the Big Ten opener vs. Purdue while playing without their best player, Ohio State rattled off two straight key wins over UCLA from the Pac-12 and a Top 25 Rutgers team from the Big Ten.

That's when the Buckeyes dropped to 1-2 in Big Ten play after a disappointing road loss at Northwestern last weekend. Ohio State was in control with seven minutes remaining and a 64-57 lead, but could not manage to hold on, eventually losing 71-70. Duane Washington Jr. missed a layup that would've won the game with a few seconds remaining.

Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell has been outstanding for the Bucks this season. After missing some time earlier this season due to an illness, the 6-7 rising star has given the Buckeyes a huge boost of late with 36 points and 14 rebounds over the past two games.

Senior guard C.J. Walker is the floor general and has been a workhorse for the Buckeyes. He leads the team with 33.5 minutes per game. The transfer from Florida State averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists last year vs. Nebraska.

Senior forward Kyle Young is the heart and soul for the Buckeyes. The grinder has averaged 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last four games. His experience is key for this team, as he has played 90 games with the program.

NEBRASKA OVERVIEW

Nebraska is off to a rocky 4-5 start, but the Cornhuskers have been gritty so far this season.

The Huskers opened up the 2020-21 campaign with a blowout win over McNeese State. The fun quickly came to an end with a 69-66 loss against Nevada.

Nebraska then took care of two teams from the Dakotas, defeating North Dakota State and South Dakota.

An 11-point loss vs. Georgia Tech was followed by a 24-point loss at Creighton. Nebraska then handled Doane with ease before beginning Big Ten competition.

The Cornhuskers dropped to 0-2 in Big Ten play after losing 67-53 at Wisconsin and 80-69 vs. Michigan. Both games were close at the end of one half before getting out of hand late.

Sophomore guard Dalano Banton has been electric for the Huskers this season. He is one of only four players in the nation who is averaging at least 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Junior guard Teddy Allen is a prolific scorer. He is currently sixth in the Big Ten in scoring. Allen is also a threat on the defensive end, as he is currently second in the conference in steals.

Junior guard Trey McGowens is another player to watch for the Huskers. The 6-4 transfer from Pittsburgh has posted 20 double-figure scoring games in his career. He is averaging 11.1 points per game for Nebraska this season.

OHIO STATE KEYS

Here are three keys for the Buckeyes to get back in the win column against a hungry Nebraska team:

1. Someone needs to fill Jallow's void - The Buckeyes will be without key player, Musa Jallow, when they face off against Nebraska Wednesday night. Head coach, Chris Holtmann, announced Tuesday that the junior guard would not be available Wednesday due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Jallow is averaging 22.4 minutes per game this season and has been crucial to Ohio State’s success, especially on the defensive end of the floor. It is not expected to be a long-term absence for Jallow, but a return date has not been determined.

2. Get Sueing going early – Justice Sueing came out of the gate scorching hot for the Buckeyes. The Junior forward opened the season averaging 14.0 points and 4.5 rebounds through the first six games. Over the last three games, Sueing only has 14 points and nine rebounds total. This is his first season playing games for the Buckeyes, as he sat out last season after transferring from California. The veteran from Honolulu, Hawaii is expected to play a major role this season for Ohio State and (especially without Jallow tonight) it is crucial that he produces early and often against Nebraska.

3. Come out strong – Throughout Nebraska’s first two Big Ten games, the Cornhuskers were able to hang around until the second half. Ohio State is coming off a tough loss to Northwestern on the road and coming back home to Columbus should be a pleasant feeling for the Buckeyes. It is important that Ohio State gets off to a great start and never looks back in this one. The Huskers are hungry for their first Big Ten win of the season and Ohio State must make sure it does not come against them. The best way to get the taste of a rough loss out of their mouths will be for the Buckeyes to take control of this game early and capitalize on a struggling Nebraska team.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Nebraska’s Dalano Banton vs. Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. – This could be a key scoring matchup Wednesday night. Banton is one of the most skilled scorers in the conference and Duane Washington Jr. has now been second on the team in scoring for two straight seasons. One key difference between these two players is height. Banton is 6-9 and Washington Jr. is 6-3. It will be interesting to see if the Buckeye guard can bounce back in this game after scoring just seven points at Northwestern. His 22 points vs. Rutgers propelled the Buckeyes to a huge Big Ten win.

If Duane Washington Jr. can match or exceed Dalano Banton’s scoring output, Ohio State will likely have control throughout the game. Matching up against an elite guard like Banton will be a great test for Washington. Jr in his junior season. Ohio State will be relying on his veteran presence and skill set throughout the year.

