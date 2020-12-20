Chris Holtmann Postgame Press Conference Highlights After Buckeyes Beat UCLA

Here's what Coach Holtmann had to say after another great win for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State played it's most complete game of the season, beating the UCLA Bruins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.

The biggest Buckeye storylines for the day included the return of leading scorer and rebounder E.J. Liddell and the highly-anticipated debut of Seth Towns. Liddell has missed the last two games after battling mononucleosis, while Towns played in a game for the first time in two seasons after a series of knee surgeries and a lengthy rehab.

Here are some of the highlights from Chris Holtmann's postgame press conference. His opening statement is linked in the video above, which includes his thoughts on this being Ohio State's most complete game of the year to-date.

Here's Holtmann on what he liked most today, as well as the play of E.J. Liddell in his return to action

Here's Holtmann on the roles of freshmen Zed Key and Eugene Brown

Here's Holtmann on how he feels about the team defense

Zed Key visited with reporters after the game and answered a few questions

Eugene Brown III visited with reporters after the game and answered a few questions

And lastly, here's Holtmann on how happy he is for Seth Towns

