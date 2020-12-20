Chris Holtmann Postgame Press Conference Highlights After Buckeyes Beat UCLA
Ohio State played it's most complete game of the season, beating the UCLA Bruins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.
The biggest Buckeye storylines for the day included the return of leading scorer and rebounder E.J. Liddell and the highly-anticipated debut of Seth Towns. Liddell has missed the last two games after battling mononucleosis, while Towns played in a game for the first time in two seasons after a series of knee surgeries and a lengthy rehab.
Here are some of the highlights from Chris Holtmann's postgame press conference. His opening statement is linked in the video above, which includes his thoughts on this being Ohio State's most complete game of the year to-date.
Here's Holtmann on what he liked most today, as well as the play of E.J. Liddell in his return to action
Here's Holtmann on the roles of freshmen Zed Key and Eugene Brown
Here's Holtmann on how he feels about the team defense
Zed Key visited with reporters after the game and answered a few questions
Eugene Brown III visited with reporters after the game and answered a few questions
And lastly, here's Holtmann on how happy he is for Seth Towns
-----
-----
