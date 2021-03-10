WATCH: Chris Holtmann Previews Big Ten Tournament

Ohio State opens the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis as the No. 5 seed on Thursday afternoon against the winner of Northwestern vs. Minnesota. If they win, they'd play again on Friday against No. 4 Purdue.

Head coach Chris Holtmann visits with reporters on Wednesday afternoon as the team prepares for the conference tournament.

If you miss the press conference in real-time, you can watch the archive here. It will be uploaded at the top of the page afterwards as well.

-----

You may also like:

E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington Jr. Earn All-Big Ten Honors

Buckeyes Fall to No. 9 in Latest AP Poll

Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Loss to No. 4 Illinois

Chris Holtmann Named Finalist for National Coach of the Year

Big Ten Announces Conference Tournament Attendance Policy

Buckeye Commit Malaki Branham is SI All-American Finalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook