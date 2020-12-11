Burgeoning Ohio State Star E.J. Liddell Out Indefinitely

The Ohio State forward has an uncertain timetable, but Chris Holtmann hopes he'll return soon.

Ohio State basketball has gotten contributions from several areas in their hot start to the season, but arguably nobody has been more critical to the team's success than sophomore forward E.J. Liddell.

Unfortunately, the Buckeyes won't have him on the floor Sunday and for the foreseeable future.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced today that Liddell will be out indefinitely with a non-CoVID-19 related illness.

“I’m really disappointed for E.J. but we anticipate him returning here hopefully soon,” Holtmann said. “He is doing well and is going to be routinely evaluated by our medical staff.”

Liddell is coming off a monster game at Notre Dame on Tuesday in which he posted his second career double-double. He had a career-high 19 points and career-high 12 rebounds. He was a 2-time Illinois high school Mr. Basketball winner who's proving to be extremely important for the Buckeyes in year two of his time with the team.

Ohio State hosts Cleveland State on Sunday at Value City Arena. Tip time is 4 p.m. with the Big Ten Network televising. The Buckeyes then open Big Ten play next Wednesday, Dec. 16, on the road against Purdue before a game Saturday Dec. 19 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland against North Carolina.

