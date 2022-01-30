Ohio State G Jamari Wheeler Available For Sunday’s Game At Purdue

Wheeler was sidelined for the first time in his career (143 games) with an ankle/foot injury.

After missing Thursday night’s win at Minnesota with an ankle/foot injury, Ohio State fifth-year senior guard Jamari Wheeler will be available for this afternoon’s game at Purdue after being previously listed as a game-time decision.

Wheeler, who joined the program this offseason as a transfer from Penn State, is averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 16 starts this season. He had not missed a game in his career prior to Thursday, which includes 143 games across five seasons.

"I think you guys know that have seen us play that Jamari's a really important piece to our puzzle," assistant coach Ryan Pedon said during his media availability on Saturday morning. "He gives us that experience, toughness and he leads with his defense. Obviously we'd love to have him, but ultimately his long-term health is going to be most important to us."

With Wheeler out of the lineup, freshman Meechie Johnson got the start against the Golden Gophers. He scored three points, pulled down five rebounds and dished out three assists in the 75-64 victory, his first game back after suffering a facial fracture that forced him to wear a mask.

Fifth-year seniors Cedric Russell and Jimmy Sotos also pitched in off the bench, with the former scoring eight points and the latter recording three assists.

“I thought all three of them did a tremendous job,” Pedon said. “It's a tough place to play. But when you look postgame and you see they've both combined for, I think, 62 minutes, had six assists combined with one turnover, I thought they did a phenomenal job. We've got to hope to continue to build on that.”

Tipoff for today’s game against the Boilermakers is set for noon on CBS. The Buckeyes are looking for their first win at Mackey Arena since 2018.

