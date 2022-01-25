Former Ohio State G Duane Washington Sets Indiana Pacers Rookie Record

Washington hit seven three-pointers in the 117-113 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last night.

Former Ohio State guard Duane Washington scored a career-high 21 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 117-113 road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, which includes a single-game franchise rookie record seven three-pointers.

Washington – who is in his first season with the Pacers after going undrafted last summer – topped the previous record of six, set by former forward Chuck Person in 1986-87 and tied fellow rookie guard Chris Duarte earlier this season.

“Duane Washington is always ready,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said during his postgame press conference. “He's had a lot of good games recently. He's really taking advantage of his opportunities.

“He has a real grateful vibe. Every day he comes in with a smile on his face, a real positive view of the world in general and he loves to play basketball. He loves to work at being a great teammate, and he plays the game in a very pure way.”

Washington is averaging 8.1 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 16 games this season, including seven starts for Indiana. He rebounded from a scoreless night in a 113-103 loss at the Phoenix Suns on Saturday to shoot 7-of-12 from beyond the arc on Monday evening.

"I had a great practice (on Sunday). Just analyzed the 0-for-4, learned from it and forgot about it," Washington said after the game. "This is the NBA. Something that I've been getting accustomed to is that everything is really, really fast. Everything happens fast, game after game.

“For me, I just cancelled everything else out, had a good day in practice yesterday and just carry it over to today and performed.”

