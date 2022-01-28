Ohio State Junior Forward E.J. Liddell Surpasses 1,000 Career Points

Up to 12 points early in the second half of Thursday night’s game at Minnesota, Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell has now surpassed 1,000 points for his career. He becomes the 60th player in school history to reach that mark and first since former guard Duane Washington did so last season.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Liddell said during his media availability on Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve been thinking about it with this long layoff. I was hoping I could get it possibly last Saturday against Nebraska, but since it’s coming up this Thursday, I’m just hoping I can go out there and do what I can to help win if I do get it.”

“This milestone means a lot, honestly. Coming here, making a big impact for the team, that’s just a pretty cool experience, just knowing I have my name in the record books and what not.”

A junior from Belleville, Ill., Liddell is averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 16 games for the Buckeyes, who are 12-4 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play this season. He’s now scored in double figures in 28 consecutive games.

“I think he’s had a phenomenal career here that I think he hopes continues to grow,” head coach Chris Holtmann this week. “I’ve just loved every day coaching him, and we’ve coached him. We’ve pushed him because we want him to experience everything that he wants in his life and that his family wants in his life."

Ohio State currently leads Minnesota, 38-30, with a little more than 19 minutes remaining in game. The Buckeyes have not beaten the Golden Gophers on the road since the 2014-15 season.

