Ohio State, Nebraska Hoping To Reschedule Postponed Game For Mid-February

When Ohio State’s Jan. 22 game against Nebraska was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cornhuskers’ program, the Buckeyes were hopeful the game would be pushed back just a few days and played on Tuesday.

But with Nebraska still unable to meet the Big Ten’s roster minimum, both programs are now aiming to play the game in mid-February – specifically around Ohio State’s Feb. 19 home game against Indiana.

“The Nebraska game’s going to get rescheduled,” head coach Chris Holtmann said during his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan on Monday afternoon. “We’ve talked about that potentially being rescheduled sometime around, before or after the Indiana game.”

That was the fourth game this season that the Buckeyes have had either cancelled or postponed, including the CBS Sports Classic against Kentucky on Dec. 18 followed by a pair of home games against Tennessee Martin and New Orleans. All three of those games were the result of an outbreak within the Schottenstein Center, ultimately leading to a 22-day pause for the basketball program.

In an effort to make up for the lost time, Ohio State scheduled what effectively amounted to an exhibition game against IUPUI on Jan. 18, with the Buckeyes beating the Jaguars, 83-37. And when it became clear Nebraska wouldn’t be able to play this weekend, Ohio State looked into a similar arrangement with other programs within driving distance.

“I’m glad we were able to get some game repetition,” Holtmann said of the IUPUI game. “We had actually talked to a couple other programs about maybe doing something this week, it just didn’t work out.”

That said, if the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers do reschedule for mid-February, it could take place between the Feb. 15 matchup with Minnesota and the aforementioned matchup with Indiana, or between that and a road trip to Illinois on Feb. 24.

