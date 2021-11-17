Ohio State F Kyle Young Feeling “100 Percent” After Dealing With Vestibular Dysfunction

The fifth-year senior sat out the Buckeyes’ exhibition game and season opener before returning to action.

After sitting out the preseason exhibition against Indianapolis and the season opener against Akron with a vestibular dysfunction, Ohio State forward Kyle Young showed glimpses of his former self in wins over Niagara and Bowling Green – albeit in a smaller sample size as he continues to work his way into game shape.

“I’m feeling good,” Young said during his media availability at Value City Arena on Wednesday afternoon. “These past few games were pretty much just about getting my wind back. It’s pretty easy to lose your wind when you’re used to playing at such a high level and then you have some time off.

“That was kind of the main thing, but in terms of body and everything, I’m feeling 100 percent. I feel like I’ve gotten my wind back to a good point and I’m ready for whatever coach needs me to do.”

Young – a fifth-year senior from Canton – is averaging a modest 6.5 points on 67 percent shooting and 6.0 rebounds in just 18.5 minutes per game. Of course, that’s well under the 26.3 minutes per game he averaged last season, and his impact should only grow the more he’s on the court.

“It’s frustrating anytime you have to miss any time,” Young said. “I hate missing games, I hate missing practice and just being with these guys, so it’s frustrating.

“There really was no timetable, but as soon as we got into some rehab and things like that, I started to feel better. I feel like I was able to make a quick turnaround and I’m feeling back to 100 percent, so I’m pretty happy about that.”

Young and the Buckeyes will be back in action on Thursday with trip to Xavier for the annual Gavitt Games (6:30 p.m. on FS1). And with fellow forward Justice Sueing still sidelined by a lower body injury, he’ll need to be at his best for Ohio State to get a win on the road against a tough in-state opponent.

“We’re expecting them to play us really tough tomorrow,” Young said. “We know how good of a team they are.”

