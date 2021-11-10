Thornton, Gayle, Hardman, Sensabaugh, Okpara Sign Letters Of Intent With Ohio State

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle Jr., Bowen Hardman, Brice Sensabaugh And Felix Okpara Sign Letters Of Intent With Ohio State

    The Buckeyes secured signatures from all five members of their 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Ohio State has officially landed one of the nation’s top-rated recruiting classes, as Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle Jr., Bowen Hardman, Brice Sensabaugh and Felix Okpara all signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday, which marked the first day of the early signing period in men’s basketball.

    “We are excited to officially welcome Roddy, Bruce, Bowen, Felix and Brice to our basketball family,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Not only will this group have a big impact on the court, but the collective character of these five fit our program and the University community perfectly. The future is bright for this class and it will serve as a foundational piece for the coming years of our program.”

    The 6-foot-1 and 205-pound Thornton is a four-star point guard from Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton. He is the highest-rated player in the class, coming in at No. 41 overall, after committing the Buckeyes last Thanksgiving.

    The 6-foot-4 and 195-pound Gayle is a four-star shooting guard from New York who is finishing his prep career at Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy. He also committed to Ohio State last November.

    The 6-foot-3 and 160-pound Hardman is a three-star shooting guard from Cincinnati Princeton. He was the first member of his class to commit to the Buckeyes, doing so in May 2020.

    The 6-foot-6 and 240-pound Sensabaugh is a four-star small forward from Orlando (Fla.) Lake Highland Prep. He became the fifth and final member of Ohio State’s class when he committed in late September.

    Lastly, the 6-foot-11 and 210-pound Okpara four-star center from Nigeria who moved to the United States three years ago and now plays at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy. He committed to the Buckeyes in July.

    Altogether, this group gives Ohio State the nation’s sixth-best recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. It also ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten for the third time under Holtmann, joining the 2017 and 2019 hauls.

    Holtmann will meet with the media on Thursday to discuss Ohio State’s 2022 signing class. Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for more on Thornton, Gayle, Hardman, Sensabaugh and Okpara in the coming days.

