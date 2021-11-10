Ohio State F Zed Key "Couldn't Breathe" Following Game-Winning Layup Against Akron

The sophomore helped the Buckeyes avoid their first season-opening loss since 2003.

Trailing by one with 3.2 seconds remaining in Tuesday’s season opener against Akron, Ohio State head basketball coach Chris Holtmann put the ball in the hands of a true freshman.

But rather than pull up for the game-winner from midrange, guard Malaki Branham quickly passed the ball down low to sophomore forward Zed Key, who hit a layup with 0.3 seconds left to give the Buckeyes a 67-66 victory over the Zips.

“It was exciting. I couldn’t breathe,” Key said during his postgame press conference. “When we got to the huddle, I was hyperventilating because I didn’t breathe through the whole thing. I still can’t breathe.”

The 6-foot-8 and 245-pound Key finished the game with a career-high 14 points and five rebounds. That includes six of the Buckeyes’ final eight points, which helped them win their 18th straight season opener, dating back to a loss at San Francisco in 2003.

Ohio State also lost its home opener to Georgia Tech that season, which was Jim O’Brien’s final year at the helm.

“I was really happy for Zed because we’ve coached Zed hard because we believe he has a lot of potential and he can get a lot better,” Holtmann said after the game. “He loves Ohio State. He loves wearing the Scarlet and Gray. He’s a tremendous kid and I’m happy for him. I really am.”

The Buckeyes are back in action at Value City Arena this Friday against Niagara. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on B1G Plus, with BuckeyesNow’s own Brendan Gulick on the call.

