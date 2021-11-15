Ohio State Falls Two Spots To No. 19 In Latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

Chris Holtmann's squad is 2-0 on the young season following home wins against Akron and Niagara.

After starting the season with two tougher-than-expected wins over Akron and Niagara, the Ohio State men’s basketball team fell two spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes have been led so far this season by junior forward E.J. Liddell, who is averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game. They also benefitted from sophomore forward Zed Key’s game-winning layup in the season opener against the Zips.

Ohio State is back in action at home this evening, with tipoff against Bowling Green set for 6:30 p.m. on BTN. The Buckeyes then head to Cincinnati to take on Xavier in the Gavitt Games on Thursday (6:30 p.m. on FS1).

The full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Gonzaga (55) UCLA (6) Kansas Michigan Villanova Purdue Duke Texas Baylor Illinois Memphis Oregon Kentucky Alabama Houston Arkansas Tennessee North Carolina Ohio State Maryland Auburn St. Bonaventure Upon Florida USC

