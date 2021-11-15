Ohio State Falls Two Spots To No. 19 In Latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Falls To No. 19 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    Chris Holtmann's squad is 2-0 on the young season following home wins against Akron and Niagara.
    Author:

    After starting the season with two tougher-than-expected wins over Akron and Niagara, the Ohio State men’s basketball team fell two spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

    The Buckeyes have been led so far this season by junior forward E.J. Liddell, who is averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game. They also benefitted from sophomore forward Zed Key’s game-winning layup in the season opener against the Zips.

    Ohio State is back in action at home this evening, with tipoff against Bowling Green set for 6:30 p.m. on BTN. The Buckeyes then head to Cincinnati to take on Xavier in the Gavitt Games on Thursday (6:30 p.m. on FS1).

    The full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Gonzaga (55)
    2. UCLA (6)
    3. Kansas
    4. Michigan
    5. Villanova
    6. Purdue
    7. Duke
    8. Texas
    9. Baylor
    10. Illinois
    11. Memphis
    12. Oregon
    13. Kentucky
    14. Alabama
    15. Houston
    16. Arkansas
    17. Tennessee
    18. North Carolina
    19. Ohio State
    20. Maryland
    21. Auburn
    22. St. Bonaventure
    23. Upon
    24. Florida
    25. USC

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Holtmann Says 2022 Recruiting Class Will Be “Instrumental” In Future Success

    Thornton, Gayle, Hardman, Sensabaugh, Okpara Sign Letters Of Intent

    Zed Key "Couldn't Breathe" Following Game-Winning Layup Against Akron

    Chris Holtmann Says Oral Roberts Loss Is Far Behind Buckeyes

    Ohio State Survives Season-Opening Scare From Akron

    A Projected Ohio State Starter Will Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Chris Holtmann
    Basketball

    Ohio State Falls Two Spots To No. 19 In Latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

    5 minutes ago
    68. Chris Olave
    Football

    What They're Saying Following Ohio State's Win Over Purdue

    1 hour ago
    52. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Sixth Time

    1 hour ago
    38. Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

    1 hour ago
    36. Lathan Ransom and Chris Booker
    Football

    Stroud, Wilson, Ransom, Booker Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Purdue

    18 hours ago
    65. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Photos From Ohio State's 59-31 Win Over Purdue

    19 hours ago
    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State Rises To No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Purdue

    22 hours ago
    Lejond Cavazos
    Football

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Purdue

    23 hours ago