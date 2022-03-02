Ohio State F Kyle Young Out For Remainder Of Nebraska Game With Illness

Young scored two points and pulled down two rebounds before leaving the game with two fouls.

Ohio State announced that fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young will miss the remainder of tonight’s game against Nebraska due to an unspecified illness.

Young started the game in place of sophomore forward Zed Key, who was ruled out after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s loss at Maryland. He scored two points and pulled down two rebounds before being called for his second foul with 11:59 remaining in the first half.

The Buckeyes were leading, 15-12, when Young went to the bench. He did not return to the court for the rest of the half, prompting questions about his status, then stayed in the locker room when the rest of his teammates emerged from halftime while trailing 43-39.

Young was averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game heading into Tuesday night. Senior Justin Ahrens started the second half in his place and the Cornhuskers have since extended their lead to 58-50 with 11:25 left in the game.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State F Zed Key Unavailable For Tonight’s Game Against Nebraska

Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon, Taylor Mikesell Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Third Time

Ohio State Falls To No. 23 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team Wins Share Of Big Ten Championship

Ohio State Struggles Offensively In 75-60 Loss At Maryland On Sunday

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!