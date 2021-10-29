Ohio State F Kyle Young Sidelined With Vestibular Dysfunction, No Timetable For Return

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Forward Kyle Young Sidelined With Vestibular Dysfunction, No Timetable For Return

    The common medical condition causes vertigo, nausea, vomiting and other balance issues.
    Author:

    Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced during his media availability on Friday afternoon that fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young has been sidelined for the last week and a half with a vestibular dysfunction.

    "We don't see this as a long-term injury,” Holtmann said. “We also don't have a specific timeline right now for him to return."

    According to the National Center for Biotechnical information, a vestibular dysfunction is a disturbance in the boy’s balance system due to peripheral or central causes. Symptoms typically consist of vertigo, nausea, vomiting and an intolerance to head motion, among other things.

    “Kyle had a really good summer,” Holtmann said. “I thought he played some of the best (basketball) that I’ve seen from him. It might have bothered him, but he didn’t really notice it bothering him significantly until later in the fall.”

    The 6-foot-8 and 225-pound Young has averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 108 career games with the Buckeyes. With him sidelined, the Buckeyes will have to rely more upon small-ball lineups or Indiana center transfer Joey Brunk to have more of a presence inside this season, which begins on Nov. 9 against Akron.

    “He’s had about everything that could come a kid’s way here in five years, for sure,” Holtmann said of Young, who missed four games during his sophomore season with a stress fracture in his right leg and four games last year with two separate concussions. “He’s in good spirits now that it’s been diagnosed and that he’s showing improvement. It was really hard for him when he was kind of wondering, but now that he’s on some meds and showing improvement, he’s in really good spirits.”

    Additionally, Holtmann announced that sixth-year senior forward Seth Towns continues to rehab from offseason back surgery, which was initially expected to sideline him for three to four months.

    “He’s just now beginning to return to some conditioning activities – literally today, actually – so we anticipate that he’s on track,” Holtmann said. “At what point he’ll return, it’s too early to tell.”

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    Game Preview: Ohio State Expects “Dogfight” Against Penn State On Saturday Night

    Ryan Day’s Message To Recruits: “You Come To Ohio State For Games Like This”

    Denzel Burke Looking Forward To Covering Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

    Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Embraces Being Son Of Pro Football Hall Of Famer

    Building The Buckeyes Talks Avery Henry, Earnest Greene And Kam Dewberry

    Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named To Preseason All-Big Ten Team

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    17. Kyle Young
    Basketball

    Ohio State F Kyle Young Sidelined With Vestibular Dysfunction, No Timetable For Return

    just now
    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Game Preview: Ohio State Expects “Dogfight” Against Penn State On Saturday Night

    1 hour ago
    Kirk Ferentz
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

    3 hours ago
    Cody Simon
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions

    3 hours ago
    Caleb Williams
    Football

    Game Prediction: Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners

    3 hours ago
    Will Levis
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

    6 hours ago
    Ole Miss Football
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 18 Auburn Tigers

    6 hours ago
    Georgia Bulldogs
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Florida Gators

    6 hours ago