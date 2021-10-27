Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named To Preseason All-Big Ten Team

    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ohio State Forward E.J. Liddell Named To Preseason All-Big Ten Team

    The junior was one of just five unanimous selections on the preseason team.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell was one of 11 players named on Wednesday to the preseason All-Big Ten team.

    A former four-star prospect from Belleville, Ill., Liddell was named first-team all-conference last season after he averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He also led the Buckeyes, who fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, in blocks (31) and free throws made (126) and attempts (169).

    Additionally, Liddell was named to the Big Ten’s all-tournament team and was among the final 15 candidates for the Wooden Award, which is given annually to college basketball’s best player. He declared for the draft after last season but opted to return to school after going through the pre-draft process.

    Liddell was joined on the preseason All-Big Ten team by Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo; Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis; Iowa’s Keegan Murray; Maryland’s Eric Ayala; Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Caleb Houstan; Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams; and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. He was one of five unanimous selections, along with Cockburn, Jackson-Davis, Dickinson and Ivey.

    Ohio State opens the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 against Akron. Tipoff at Value City Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

    Ohio State Freshman OL Zen Michalski Loses Black Stripe

    James Franklin Refers To Ohio State As “Illinois,” Ohio Stadium As “The Big House”

    Ohio State RB Marcus Crowley Out With Long-Term Injury

    Ohio State's Harry Miller Donating All NIL Earnings To Nicaragua

    Ohio State's Nov. 6 Game At Nebraska To Kick Off At 12, 3:30 Or 4 P.M.

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named To Preseason All-Big Ten Team

    15 seconds ago
    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

    35 minutes ago
    Zen Michalski
    Football

    Ohio State Freshman OL Zen Michalski Loses Black Stripe

    2 hours ago
    J.T. Tuimoloau
    Football

    Ohio State Has Dominated Recent Series Despite Tight Games Against Penn State

    11 hours ago
    TreVeyon Henderson C.J. Stroud
    Football

    First Look: Ohio State Prepares to Host Penn State in National Game of the Week

    11 hours ago
    Ryan Day Presser October 26
    Football

    Major Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Penn State

    20 hours ago
    James Franklin
    Football

    Penn State’s James Franklin Refers To Ohio State As “Illinois,” Calls Ohio Stadium “The Big House”

    22 hours ago
    Marcus Crowley
    Football

    Ohio State RB Marcus Crowley Out With Long-Term Injury

    Oct 26, 2021