Ohio State CB Denzel Burke Looking Forward To Covering Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson caught eight passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns against the Buckeyes last fall.

Last season’s game against Ohio State was a coming-out party for Penn State senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who caught eight passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns – including a tremendous one-handed grab over former cornerback Shaun Wade.

“That was probably one of the best games of my career. A game I’ll never forget,” Dotson said during his media availability on Tuesday afternoon. “To be honest, I’m trying to do the same thing this year, if not even better. That’s the mindset I was born with, raised with.”

If freshman cornerback Denzel Burke has anything to say about it, though, Dotson – who leads the Big Ten with 49 receptions for 563 yards and six touchdowns – will have to earn every catch and work for every yard when the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions meet again on Saturday night.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to,” Burke said during his own media availability on Wednesday evening. “I just want to go out there with my team, get the dub and just ball out.”

Burke obviously wasn’t on the roster when these teams last met, but fifth-year senior Marcus Williamson, senior Sevyn Banks and redshirt junior Cam Brown – who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in that game – all were.

Thus, the Buckeyes’ defensive backfield should be motivated to keep Dotson in check.

“We’re just going to stick to what we do, trust our coaches and what they want us to do and go out there and play hard,” Burke said. “I guard the best in the nation (in practice), so I’ll just apply what I do with them with him and their receiving corps."

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during his Tuesday afternoon press conference that Dotson is one of the best wide receivers in the country and noted the Buckeyes will have to know where Dotson is at all times on Saturday evening. Burke doesn't seem too concerned, however.

“He’s a pretty good receiver,” he said. “Nothing I can’t handle, though."

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Embraces Being Son Of Pro Football Hall Of Famer

Building The Buckeyes Talks Avery Henry, Earnest Greene And Kam Dewberry

Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named To Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

Ohio State Freshman OL Zen Michalski Loses Black Stripe

James Franklin Refers To Ohio State As “Illinois,” Ohio Stadium As “The Big House”

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!