Ohio State G Meechie Johnson Unavailable For Tonight's Game At Wisconsin

The freshman suffered a facial injury during practice this week and won't play against the Badgers.

Ohio State announced freshman guard Meechie Johnson will miss tonight’s game at Wisconsin (7 p.m. on ESPN2) due to a facial injury suffered this week in practice.

Johnson, who is in his second season with the Buckeyes, is averaging 6.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13 games. He's shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range, which is good for fifth on the team.

The Buckeyes will also be without fifth-year senior forwards Justice Sueing and Seth Towns, who have been out all season with abdominal and back injuries, respectively. Head coach Chris Holtmann said on Thursday they are both still weeks away from returning.

Ohio State is 10-3 on the season and 4-1 in Big Ten play. That includes a 73-55 win over Wisconsin in Columbus back on Dec. 11.

