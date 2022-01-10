Ohio State Falls To No. 16 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes split their last two games, including a loss at Indiana and home win over Northwestern.

Ohio State fell three spots to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes split a pair of games over the last week, including a 16-point loss at Indiana on Thursday and a 95-87 win over Northwestern on Sunday evening. Forward E.J. Liddell struggled against the Hoosiers, but scored a career-high 34 points against the Wildcats.

Ohio State is 10-3 on the season, including 4-1 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes hit the road to take on Wisconsin on Jan. 13 (7 p.m. on ESPN2) before returning home for their second matchup with Penn State this season on Jan. 16 (12 p.m. on BTN).

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Baylor (61) Gonzaga UCLA Auburn USC Arizona Purdue Duke Kansas Michigan State Houston LSU Wisconsin Villanova Iowa State Ohio State Xavier Kentucky Texas Tech Seton Hall Texas Tennessee Providence Alabama Illinois

