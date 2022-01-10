Ohio State Falls To No. 16 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Ohio State Falls To No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll
Ohio State fell three spots to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.
The Buckeyes split a pair of games over the last week, including a 16-point loss at Indiana on Thursday and a 95-87 win over Northwestern on Sunday evening. Forward E.J. Liddell struggled against the Hoosiers, but scored a career-high 34 points against the Wildcats.
Ohio State is 10-3 on the season, including 4-1 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes hit the road to take on Wisconsin on Jan. 13 (7 p.m. on ESPN2) before returning home for their second matchup with Penn State this season on Jan. 16 (12 p.m. on BTN).
That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Baylor (61)
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Auburn
- USC
- Arizona
- Purdue
- Duke
- Kansas
- Michigan State
- Houston
- LSU
- Wisconsin
- Villanova
- Iowa State
- Ohio State
- Xavier
- Kentucky
- Texas Tech
- Seton Hall
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Providence
- Alabama
- Illinois
-----
