Ohio State Falls To No. 16 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Ohio State Falls To No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes split their last two games, including a loss at Indiana and home win over Northwestern.

Ohio State fell three spots to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes split a pair of games over the last week, including a 16-point loss at Indiana on Thursday and a 95-87 win over Northwestern on Sunday evening. Forward E.J. Liddell struggled against the Hoosiers, but scored a career-high 34 points against the Wildcats.

Ohio State is 10-3 on the season, including 4-1 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes hit the road to take on Wisconsin on Jan. 13 (7 p.m. on ESPN2) before returning home for their second matchup with Penn State this season on Jan. 16 (12 p.m. on BTN).

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Baylor (61)
  2. Gonzaga
  3. UCLA
  4. Auburn
  5. USC
  6. Arizona
  7. Purdue
  8. Duke
  9. Kansas
  10. Michigan State
  11. Houston
  12. LSU
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Villanova
  15. Iowa State
  16. Ohio State
  17. Xavier
  18. Kentucky
  19. Texas Tech
  20. Seton Hall
  21. Texas
  22. Tennessee
  23. Providence
  24. Alabama
  25. Illinois

