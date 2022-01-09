Skip to main content
Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann, Ryan Pedon To Miss Sunday’s Game Against Northwestern Due To Health And Safety Protocols

Assistant coach Jake Diebler will serve as the acting head coach against the Wildcats.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon will not be available for Sunday night’s game against Northwestern (5:30 p.m. on BTN) due to health and safety protocols, the program announced this afternoon.

Third-year assistant coach Jake Diebler will serve as the acting head coach against the Wildcats. He'll be joined on the bench by first-year assistant Tony Skinn.

The news comes exactly one week after the Buckeyes returned from a 22-day hiatus due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program that forced the cancellation of three games in December, including the CBS Sports Classic against Kentucky and a pair of home games against Tennessee Martin and New Orleans.

Ohio State has played twice since then, including an overtime win at Nebraska on Jan. 2 and a 16-point loss at Indiana on Jan. 6. The Buckeyes are now 9-3 on the season, including 3-1 in Big Ten play.

The availability of both coaches for this Thursday's game at Wisconsin (7 p.m. on ESPN2) will be determined later this week.

