Ohio State Newcomers Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022-23 Basketball Season

The Ohio State men's basketball program revealed its roster for the upcoming basketball season on Monday evening, just days before the team travels to the Bahamas for a pair of exhibition games.

Below are the jersey numbers for the five freshmen, which comprised the top-rated recruiting class in the Big Ten and best haul of head coach Chris Holtmann's tenure:

G Roddy Gayle - No. 1

- No. 1 G Bruce Thornton - No. 2

- No. 2 F Brice Sensabaugh - No. 10

- No. 10 G Bowen Hardman - No. 15

- No. 15 C Felix Okpara - No. 34

The Buckeyes also added three transfer players this offseason to bring the roster to 13 scholarship players. That includes:

G Tanner Holden - No. 0

- No. 0 G Sean McNeil - No. 4

- No. 4 G Isaac Likekele - No. 13

Lastly, Ohio State welcomed a pair of walk-on players to the roster. Their numbers are as follows:

G Colby Baumann - No. 42

- No. 42 F Owen Spencer - No. 44

As mentioned, the Buckeyes are set to play two exhibition games in the Bahamas on Aug. 4-9 against the Puerto Rican and Egyptian national teams. Neither game will be televised or streamed, though, so we'll have to wait until the preseason exhibition game against Chaminade on Nov. 1 to get our first look at the new squad.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State’s Upcoming Trip To Bahamas

Ohio State To Play San Diego State In Opening Round Of Maui Invitational

2023 In-State F Devin Royal Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Tipoff Time Announced For Ohio State’s CBS Sports Classic Matchup Against UNC

Report: Indiana Pacers To Waive Former Ohio State G Duane Washington

Former Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Out Indefinitely With Torn ACL

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!