Ohio State Newcomers Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022-23 Basketball Season
The Ohio State men's basketball program revealed its roster for the upcoming basketball season on Monday evening, just days before the team travels to the Bahamas for a pair of exhibition games.
Below are the jersey numbers for the five freshmen, which comprised the top-rated recruiting class in the Big Ten and best haul of head coach Chris Holtmann's tenure:
- G Roddy Gayle - No. 1
- G Bruce Thornton - No. 2
- F Brice Sensabaugh - No. 10
- G Bowen Hardman - No. 15
- C Felix Okpara - No. 34
The Buckeyes also added three transfer players this offseason to bring the roster to 13 scholarship players. That includes:
- G Tanner Holden - No. 0
- G Sean McNeil - No. 4
- G Isaac Likekele - No. 13
Lastly, Ohio State welcomed a pair of walk-on players to the roster. Their numbers are as follows:
- G Colby Baumann - No. 42
- F Owen Spencer - No. 44
As mentioned, the Buckeyes are set to play two exhibition games in the Bahamas on Aug. 4-9 against the Puerto Rican and Egyptian national teams. Neither game will be televised or streamed, though, so we'll have to wait until the preseason exhibition game against Chaminade on Nov. 1 to get our first look at the new squad.
