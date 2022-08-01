Skip to main content

Ohio State Newcomers Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022-23 Basketball Season

The Buckeyes' updated roster includes five freshmen, three transfers and two walk-on players.

The Ohio State men's basketball program revealed its roster for the upcoming basketball season on Monday evening, just days before the team travels to the Bahamas for a pair of exhibition games.

Below are the jersey numbers for the five freshmen, which comprised the top-rated recruiting class in the Big Ten and best haul of head coach Chris Holtmann's tenure:

  • G Roddy Gayle - No. 1
  • G Bruce Thornton - No. 2
  • F Brice Sensabaugh - No. 10
  • G Bowen Hardman - No. 15
  • C Felix Okpara - No. 34

The Buckeyes also added three transfer players this offseason to bring the roster to 13 scholarship players. That includes:

  • G Tanner Holden - No. 0
  • G Sean McNeil - No. 4
  • G Isaac Likekele - No. 13

Lastly, Ohio State welcomed a pair of walk-on players to the roster. Their numbers are as follows:

  • G Colby Baumann - No. 42
  • F Owen Spencer - No. 44

As mentioned, the Buckeyes are set to play two exhibition games in the Bahamas on Aug. 4-9 against the Puerto Rican and Egyptian national teams. Neither game will be televised or streamed, though, so we'll have to wait until the preseason exhibition game against Chaminade on Nov. 1 to get our first look at the new squad. 

