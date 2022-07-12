Liddell was injured in the third quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans’ Summer League game on Monday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Tuesday evening that former Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell will be out indefinitely with a torn ACL in his right knee.

The No. 41 overall pick in the second round of last month’s NBA Draft, Liddell initially left Monday night’s Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter with discomfort in his knee.

Liddell was cleared to return to the game before his knee gave out in the third quarter when attempting to catch a pass on the low block. He was unable to put any weight on the leg as he was helped off the court.

"It's tough," Pelicans head coach Jarron Collins said after the game. "Injuries are part of the game. You don't want to see anyone get injured out there.”

It’s now likely that Liddell, who played in 92 of a possible 94 games during his three-year career in Columbus, will miss his entire rookie season. A date for surgery has not been scheduled.

