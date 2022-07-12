Skip to main content

Former Ohio State Forward E.J. Liddell Out Indefinitely With Torn ACL

Liddell was injured in the third quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans’ Summer League game on Monday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Tuesday evening that former Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell will be out indefinitely with a torn ACL in his right knee.

The No. 41 overall pick in the second round of last month’s NBA Draft, Liddell initially left Monday night’s Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter with discomfort in his knee.

Liddell was cleared to return to the game before his knee gave out in the third quarter when attempting to catch a pass on the low block. He was unable to put any weight on the leg as he was helped off the court.

"It's tough," Pelicans head coach Jarron Collins said after the game. "Injuries are part of the game. You don't want to see anyone get injured out there.”

It’s now likely that Liddell, who played in 92 of a possible 94 games during his three-year career in Columbus, will miss his entire rookie season. A date for surgery has not been scheduled.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State Hires Nick Kellogg, Son Of Former F Clark Kellogg

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets Agree To Three-Year, $22.1 Million Deal

Ohio State Reveals 2022-23 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

Ohio State To Play At Duke In 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Former Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Drafted By New Orleans Pelicans

Former Ohio State G Malaki Branham Drafted By San Antonio Spurs

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Named To Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

By Andrew Lind1 hour ago
1917 Ohio State Football
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Shuts Out Ohio Wesleyan, 53-0

By Andrew Lind9 hours ago
Jason Moore
Recruiting

2023 Maryland DL Jason Moore Commits To Ohio State

By Andrew LindJul 10, 2022
Miles Walker
Recruiting

2023 Connecticut OT Miles Walker Commits To Ohio State

By Andrew LindJul 8, 2022
Nick Kellogg
Basketball

Ohio State Hires Nick Kellogg, Son Of Former F Clark Kellogg

By Andrew LindJul 6, 2022
Ohio Stadium
Football

Ohio State Shares Time-Lapse Of Ohio Stadium's Turf Removal, Installation

By Andrew LindJul 5, 2022
Carlos Hyde
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Runs Over Illinois, 60-35

By Andrew LindJul 5, 2022
Darron Reed
Recruiting

2023 Ohio State DT Target Darron Reed Commits To LSU

By Andrew LindJul 4, 2022