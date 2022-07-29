Pickerington (Ohio) Central four-star forward Devin Royal included Ohio State in his top three on Friday afternoon alongside Alabama and Michigan State.

The 6-foot-6 and 210-pound Royal, who is considered the 14th-best small forward and No. 73 prospect overall in the class of 2023, picked up an offer from the Buckeyes during an unofficial visit last October.

He’s been on campus multiple times since then, including a camp in June and his official visit earlier this month, which has allowed him to build a strong relationship with head coach Chris Holtmann and the rest of the coaching staff.

Royal is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to lead the Tigers to the Division I state championship. He plans to make his college decision before the start of his senior year, then sign with the school of his choice in November.

If he commits to the Buckeyes, Royal would become the third member of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne four-star guard George Washington III – his teammate with the All-Ohio Red AAU team – and St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial four-star center Austin Parks.

