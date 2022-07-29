Skip to main content

2023 In-State Forward Devin Royal Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

The Buckeyes made the cut for the top-rated uncommitted prospect in the state.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Pickerington (Ohio) Central four-star forward Devin Royal included Ohio State in his top three on Friday afternoon alongside Alabama and Michigan State.

The 6-foot-6 and 210-pound Royal, who is considered the 14th-best small forward and No. 73 prospect overall in the class of 2023, picked up an offer from the Buckeyes during an unofficial visit last October.

He’s been on campus multiple times since then, including a camp in June and his official visit earlier this month, which has allowed him to build a strong relationship with head coach Chris Holtmann and the rest of the coaching staff.

Royal is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to lead the Tigers to the Division I state championship. He plans to make his college decision before the start of his senior year, then sign with the school of his choice in November.

If he commits to the Buckeyes, Royal would become the third member of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne four-star guard George Washington III – his teammate with the All-Ohio Red AAU team – and St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial four-star center Austin Parks.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tipoff Time Announced For Ohio State’s CBS Sports Classic Matchup Against UNC

Report: Indiana Pacers To Waive Former Ohio State G Duane Washington

Former Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Out Indefinitely With Torn ACL

Ohio State Hires Nick Kellogg, Son Of Former F Clark Kellogg

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets Agree To Three-Year, $22.1 Million Deal

Ohio State Reveals 2022-23 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

1988 LSU
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Stuns LSU, 36-33

By Andrew Lind45 minutes ago
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and C.J. Stroud
Football

Three Ohio State Players On Walter Camp Award Watch List

By Andrew Lind3 hours ago
C.J. Stroud
Football

C.J. Stroud Says Ohio State’s Football Team Would Beat Buckeyes’ Basketball Team

By Andrew Lind22 hours ago
Ted Ginn
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Upsets Michigan, 37-21

By Andrew LindJul 28, 2022 1:11 PM EDT
17. Kamryn Babb
Football

Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb On Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

By Andrew LindJul 28, 2022 10:47 AM EDT
Parker Lewis
Football

Ohio State, USC Transfer Kicker Parker Lewis Awaiting Eligibility Ruling

By Andrew LindJul 27, 2022 6:35 PM EDT
Randy Gradishar
Football

Former Ohio State LB Randy Gradishar Named Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

By Andrew LindJul 27, 2022 5:41 PM EDT
Caleb Downs
Recruiting

2023 Ohio State S Target Caleb Downs Commits To Alabama

By Andrew LindJul 27, 2022 1:39 PM EDT