Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Shocks Wisconsin, 33-29

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 33, Wisconsin 29 - Oct. 29, 2011

Quarterback Braxton Miller threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Smith with 20 seconds remaining to give unranked Ohio State a 33-29 win over No. 15 Wisconsin.

Miller, a freshman making just his fifth career start, completed 7-of-12 passes for 89 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He also rushed for 99 yards and two more scores, one of which put the Buckeyes up 26-14 with 4:39 remaining in the game.

The Badgers quickly answered, though, as quarterback Russell Wilson found wide receiver Jared Abbrederis for a 17-yard touchdown just 44 seconds later to cut the lead to 26-21. Then, after forcing a three-and-out, the two hooked up again on a 49-yarder that made it 29-26.

"Unfortunately, we scored too fast," Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema said after the game.

Following a 42-yard kick return by running back Jordan Hall that set Ohio State up at its own 48-yard line, the Buckeyes picked up 12 yards on three plays before Miller was flushed out of the pocket, rolled to the right, avoided a tackle and lobbed it to Smith in the end zone.

“It was amazing to see that from a young guy,” interim head coach Luke Fickell said of Miller. “As he walked out there in the last minute and 10 seconds, he looked at me and winked and said, ‘We're all right.’ I felt good about it. That's what you need. You've got to have confidence in what you're doing. You have to have belief in what you're doing.”

Wisconsin had the ball at Ohio State’s 45-yard line with one untimed down after a facemask penalty as the clock hit triple zeroes, but Wilson’s was hit from behind by linebacker Andrew Sweat and his pass fluttered incomplete, setting off a celebration in Columbus.

Meanwhile, it marked the second straight heartbreaking loss for the Badgers, who were undefeated before falling at Michigan State, 37-31, on a 44-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the game one week prior.

-----

-----

-----

