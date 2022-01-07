Jamari Wheeler’s Transfer To Ohio State Everything He "Wanted And Wished For"

The fifth-year senior guard joined the Buckeyes this offseason after four years at Penn State.

With each passing game, fifth-year senior guard Jamari Wheeler is becoming more comfortable with his role in the Ohio State men’s basketball program.

That was especially clear when the Penn State transfer scored a season-high 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers in overtime, to lead the Buckeyes to a win at Nebraska on Sunday evening.

Through 12 games this season, Wheeler is averaging 6.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. It’s effectively the same stat line he averaged last season with the Nittany Lions, with only the assists and rebounds switched.

The biggest difference, though, is that Wheeler feels his transfer to Ohio State put him in a position to compete for a Big Ten and national championship in his final season at the college level. And so far, it’s been everything he hoped.

“Other than the games that got cancelled, everything else,” Wheeler said during his media availability this week. “I’m glad I made the decision to come here. Just starting with just the love (from fans), the locker room, the coaches and things like that, then also just the basketball.

“We’re playing at a high level every night, just playing with my teammates, being on the court with them, me expanding my game and getting better. It’s been everything I wanted and I wished for. Now we just have to go finish and get us some championships.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Postgame Analysis From Ohio State's 67-51 Loss At Indiana

Ohio State To Close Concessions At All Athletic Events Amid Pandemic

Ohio State G Malaki Branham Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

Ohio State Remains At No. 13 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Key Takeaways From Ohio State's 87-79 Overtime Win At Nebraska

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham Scores Career-High 21 Points In First Half At Nebraska

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!