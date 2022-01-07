Postgame Analysis From Buckeyes' Loss At Indiana

The Hoosiers pulled away from Ohio State late in the second half, handing them their first Big Ten loss of the season.

Ohio State had it's worst shooting performance (by a lot) all season on Thursday night in Bloomington, Indiana and fell to the Hoosiers, 67-51.

Certainly, some of the credit for those offensive woes goes to a terrific Indiana defense that played inspired basketball all night long. The Crimson and Cream hadn't beaten Ohio State on its home floor in several years and they were out to make a statement tonight. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the Buckeyes had absolutely no answer for him.

But Ohio State's second half was pretty poor.

The Buckeyes made one 2-point basket the entire HALF. One. If you're drilling three's left and right, that's a bit easier to swallow ... but that wasn't really the case either.

They also turned it over 10 times in the second half and a total of 15 times on the night. Considering the Buckeyes once led the game 15-7, a 16-point loss hurts that much more.

E.J. Liddell had a second consecutive tough offensive night, connecting on just 3-of-12 from the field. Malaki Branham's encore performance from Sunday's career-night wasn't really what he hoped for either, as he finished with just 13 points.

Here's our postgame reaction as the Buckeyes fall to 9-3 on the season and get ready for a matchup with Northwestern on Sunday afternoon back in Columbus.

