    • November 29, 2021
    How To Watch: No. 1 Duke Blue Devils At Ohio State Buckeyes In ACC-Big Ten Challenge

    Here's how you can watch the Buckeyes and Blue Devils play on Tuesday night.
    Ohio State will host top-ranked Duke as part of the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night. Tipoff at Value City Arena is set for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

    The Buckeyes enter the game at 4-2 overall after splitting games against Seton Hall and Florida in the Fort Myers Tip-Off last week. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, are 7-0 after a three-point win over former No. 1 Gonzaga in the Continental Tire Challenge in Las Vegas on Friday.

    Ohio State is 8-11 all time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including a 1-2 mark against Duke. The lone win came in 2011, when the No. 2 Buckeyes beat the third-ranked Blue Devils, 85-63.

    How to Watch/Stream, Listen to Duke at Ohio State

    Television: ESPN
    Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)
    Announcers: Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

    Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
    Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan
    Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Ron Stokes (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

