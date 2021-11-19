Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Instant Analysis: Reacting to Ohio State's Loss to Xavier

    Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as BuckeyesNow shares our post-game reaction to the Buckeyes' tough loss at Xavier.
    Ohio State had a tough game against the Xavier Musketeers on Thursday night, falling on the road 71-65.

    E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes with 17 points, 7 rebounds and a career-high eight blocked shots, but Ohio State missed too many layups and had a tough time getting rolling offensively early in the game. The Buckeyes never led, but also kept things close enough that the game was also never really out of reach.

    Brett Hiltbrand joins me live from the Cintas Center to react to Ohio State's first loss of the season.

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Struggling Against Xavier

    Justice Sueing To Miss "Extended Period" With Abdominal Injury

    Kyle Young Feeling “100 Percent” After Dealing With Vestibular Dysfunction

    Ohio State Caps Season-Opening Homestand With 89-58 Win Over Bowling Green

    Holtmann Says 2022 Recruiting Class Will Be “Instrumental” In Future Success

    Thornton, Gayle, Hardman, Sensabaugh, Okpara Sign Letters Of Intent

