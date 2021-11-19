Instant Analysis: Reacting to Ohio State's Loss to Xavier

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as BuckeyesNow shares our post-game reaction to the Buckeyes' tough loss at Xavier.

Ohio State had a tough game against the Xavier Musketeers on Thursday night, falling on the road 71-65.

E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes with 17 points, 7 rebounds and a career-high eight blocked shots, but Ohio State missed too many layups and had a tough time getting rolling offensively early in the game. The Buckeyes never led, but also kept things close enough that the game was also never really out of reach.

Brett Hiltbrand joins me live from the Cintas Center to react to Ohio State's first loss of the season.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Struggling Against Xavier

Justice Sueing To Miss "Extended Period" With Abdominal Injury

Kyle Young Feeling “100 Percent” After Dealing With Vestibular Dysfunction

Ohio State Caps Season-Opening Homestand With 89-58 Win Over Bowling Green

Holtmann Says 2022 Recruiting Class Will Be “Instrumental” In Future Success

Thornton, Gayle, Hardman, Sensabaugh, Okpara Sign Letters Of Intent

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!