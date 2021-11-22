Ohio State Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll Following Loss At Xavier

Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Falls Out Of Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll Following Loss At Xavier

    The Buckeyes suffered their first defeat of the season against the Musketeers on Thursday evening.
    Author:

    The Ohio State men’s basketball team fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 71-65 loss at Xavier on Thursday, ending the program’s streak of being ranked in 18 consecutive regular-season games.

    The Buckeyes started the season at No. 17 in the AP Poll, but fell to No. 19 last week following a one-point win over Akron in the season opener, as well as a double-digit win over Niagara.

    Ohio State then beat Bowling Green with ease, leading by as many as 28 at one point in the first half, but could not improve to 4-0 as it dropped a tough game on the road against the Musketeers.

    The Buckeyes are back in action this evening against No. 21 Seton Hall as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. That game is set for 6 p.m. on FS1.

    That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Gonzaga (55)
    2. UCLA (5)
    3. Purdue (1)
    4. Kansas
    5. Duke
    6. Baylor
    7. Villanova
    8. Texas
    9. Memphis
    10. Kentucky
    11. Alabama
    12. Houston
    13. Arkansas
    14. Illinois
    15. Tennessee
    16. St. Bonaventure
    17. Arizona
    18. BYU
    19. Auburn
    20. Michigan
    21. Seton Hall
    22. Upon
    23. Florida
    24. USC
    25. Xavier

    Instant Analysis: Reacting to Ohio State's Loss to Xavier

    Justice Sueing To Miss "Extended Period" With Abdominal Injury

    Kyle Young Feeling “100 Percent” After Dealing With Vestibular Dysfunction

    Ohio State Caps Season-Opening Homestand With 89-58 Win Over Bowling Green

    Holtmann Says 2022 Recruiting Class Will Be “Instrumental” In Future Success

    Thornton, Gayle, Hardman, Sensabaugh, Okpara Sign Letters Of Intent

    

