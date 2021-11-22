Ohio State Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll Following Loss At Xavier

The Buckeyes suffered their first defeat of the season against the Musketeers on Thursday evening.

The Ohio State men’s basketball team fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 71-65 loss at Xavier on Thursday, ending the program’s streak of being ranked in 18 consecutive regular-season games.

The Buckeyes started the season at No. 17 in the AP Poll, but fell to No. 19 last week following a one-point win over Akron in the season opener, as well as a double-digit win over Niagara.

Ohio State then beat Bowling Green with ease, leading by as many as 28 at one point in the first half, but could not improve to 4-0 as it dropped a tough game on the road against the Musketeers.

The Buckeyes are back in action this evening against No. 21 Seton Hall as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. That game is set for 6 p.m. on FS1.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Gonzaga (55) UCLA (5) Purdue (1) Kansas Duke Baylor Villanova Texas Memphis Kentucky Alabama Houston Arkansas Illinois Tennessee St. Bonaventure Arizona BYU Auburn Michigan Seton Hall Upon Florida USC Xavier

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Instant Analysis: Reacting to Ohio State's Loss to Xavier

Justice Sueing To Miss "Extended Period" With Abdominal Injury

Kyle Young Feeling “100 Percent” After Dealing With Vestibular Dysfunction

Ohio State Caps Season-Opening Homestand With 89-58 Win Over Bowling Green

Holtmann Says 2022 Recruiting Class Will Be “Instrumental” In Future Success

Thornton, Gayle, Hardman, Sensabaugh, Okpara Sign Letters Of Intent

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!