Ohio State F Justice Sueing To Miss "Extended Period" With Abdominal Injury

    • November 18, 2021
    Ohio State Forward Justice Sueing To Miss "Extended Period" With Abdominal Injury

    The fifth-year senior was held out of Monday's win over Bowling Green in order to be evaluated.
    Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced on Thursday afternoon that senior forward Justice Sueing will be out for an extended period of time due to an abdominal injury. He is expected to return sometime this season.

    “We look forward to getting Justice back when he is healthy,” Holtmann said. “I’m disappointed for him because I know how much he is looking forward to his senior year. I know he will rest, rehab and be ready to go when he is healthy.”

    A fifth-year senior from Honolulu, Sueing was one of just two players to start all 31 games for the Buckeyes last season, joining former guard Duane Washington. He averaged 10.7 points and and 5.5 rebounds per game.

    After being named a team captain in October, Sueing has appeared in just two games while dealing with what Holtmann previously described as a nagging lower body injury that carried over from last season.

    He played just 15.5 minutes per game and averaged just 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in wins over Akron and Niagara but was held out of Monday's game against Bowling Green in order to be evaluated.

    “I’m not gonna minimize the importance of Justice or Justice’s health to this team,” Holtmann said after the 89-58 win over the Falcons. “We certainly anticipated a healthy Justice to start the season, and I think planned around all of what he could give us. He’s unique, because there’s not another Justice-type player on our roster that has the ability at his size to play downhill and guard multiple positions."

    Ohio State will once again need someone to step up in Sueing's absence when  action this evening with a road trip to Xavier. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on FS1.

