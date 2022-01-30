Jaden Ivey, Purdue Sting Buckeyes At Buzzer Again

Ivey buried Ohio State's comeback hopes with a game-winning three, just as he did in Columbus last year.

History repeated itself on Sunday afternoon in West Lafayette.

Jaden Ivey buried a game-winning three against the Buckeyes when the teams played in Columbus last year and did the same as time expired this afternoon on his home floor, beating Ohio State 81-78.

It nullified an incredible second half comeback for the Buckeyes, who were down 52-32 with 14:35 left in the game.

Down six points with very little time left, E.J. Liddell hit a 3-ball from the left corner to pull the Scarlet and Gray within 3 points. Then after forcing Purdue to take a timeout when it struggled to get the ball in bounds, Kyle Young stole the inbounds pass and quickly got it up top to Liddell, who hit another 3-pointer to tie the game.

But Ivey's game winning three downed the Buckeyes in heart-breaking fashion.

Malaki Brahnam also had a big game, scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 from the field.

Beyond Ivey's game-high 21 points, 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey also gave the Buckeyes major problems. He scored 20 points and was a critical part of the nation's most efficient offense again on Sunday.

The Buckeyes are now 13-5 on the season, but they're 5-3 since the 22-day layoff in the middle of the year when CoVID-19 ran through the OSU locker room. They'll be back on the floor at home on Thursday night against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Head Coach Chris Holtmann Earns 100th Win As Ohio State Beats Minnesota

Ohio State Junior Forward E.J. Liddell Surpasses 1,000 Career Points

Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler, Meechie Johnson Game-Time Decisions At Minnesota

Ohio State Alumni Team Carmen’s Crew Returning To The Basketball Tournament

Ohio State, Nebraska Hoping To Reschedule Postponed Game For Mid-February

Former Ohio State G Duane Washington Sets Indiana Pacers Rookie Record

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!