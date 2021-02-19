Ohio State Opens as 2.5-Point Favorite Against Michigan

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet Sunday in Columbus for their only regular season meeting. Michigan currently leads the Big Ten, but Ohio State is among the hottest teams in the nation.

All eyes are on Columbus on Sunday afternoon as the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes host the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines for their only matchup of the regular season.

Considering the rivalry wasn't played on the football field this past November, and the fact that right now both teams would be No. 1 seeds in the national tournament, there are major postseason implications at stake even beyond the rivalry.

With just a couple days before the game tips off, Ohio State opens up as the betting favorite.

The Buckeyes are listed as a 2.5-point favorite with a game total set for 136.5. The moneyline is -148, meaning a $148 bet on the Buckeyes to win would only net $100. Conversely, the Michigan moneyline is +120 ... a $100 bet on Michigan to win would net $120.

The Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in the country against the spread lately, as they've ripped off seven straight wins and 10 in their last 11 games.

While Michigan basketball has had a terrific season and Chris Holtmann called them a "legit national championship contender" in his postgame press conference after beating Penn State Thursday night, the Wolverines rhythm was thrown off in a big way. Their program was on-pause for 23 days because of CoVID-19. They've played just 16 games this year, but they have a 15-1 record entering Sunday's contest.

The Buckeyes are 18-4 on the year, 12-4 in Big Ten play.

Tip off on Sunday is at 1 p.m. at Value City Arena. The game will be televised on CBS.

-----

----

