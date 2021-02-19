Instant Analysis: OSU Upends Penn State, Wins Seventh Straight

Here's our reaction to the Buckeyes big victory over the Nittany Lions on Thursday night in Happy Valley.

Thursday night's matchup wasn't necessarily supposed to be a knock-down, drag-out, 15-round heavyweight fight. The No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes said all week that they weren't looking past Penn State, with their only regular season meeting against Michigan looming on Sunday.

But Thursday's game ended up being one of the most entertaining of the season. Ohio State wound up winning 92-82, earning their seventh straight victory.

It had high high's and low low's, for both sides. The Buckeyes scorched the nets repeatedly in the first half, connecting on 12 of their first 17 shots.

Penn State hadn't shot the ball well -- at all -- in their back-to-back losses coming into the game, but you'd never know it the way they started. The Nittany Lions were hitting 3's from what felt like a mile behind the arc, and the Buckeyes couldn't pull away.

The second half got off to a brutal start for the Scarlet and Gray, but they righted the ship quickly and scored 20 of 25 points during a 6:33 stretch to take back the lead ... and they'd never look back.

Brendan Gulick and Brett Hiltbrand break down what they liked and what bothered them about the Buckeyes performance on Thursday night. Check out their instant analysis in the video at the top of the page.

