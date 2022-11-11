Photos from Ohio State's 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern

Junior forward Zed Key scored 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Ohio State to a 82-56 win over Charleston Southern at Value City Arena on Thursday night.

The Buccaneers scored the first two points of the game, but the Buckeyes went on a 30-5 run behind Key, who had his second double-double of the season before halftime with 13 points and 10 rebounds in just over 13 minutes of action.

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, meanwhile, finished with 14 points, while fifth-year senior guard Sean McNeil (13 points and six rebounds) and sixth-year senior forward Justice Sueing (11 points) were also in double figures.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | SI's Preseason Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket | Ranking All 363 Teams In Men's College Basketball

Ohio State returns to action on Wednesday against Eastern Illinois, with tipoff against the Panthers set for 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network. It will be third all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Buckeyes holding a 2-0 lead.

That said, check out photos from Ohio State’s win over Charleston Southern below:

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"

Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure

"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury

Photos From Ohio State's 91-53 Win Over Robert Morris

Eugene Brown III Unavailable For Season Opener Against Robert Morris

Ohio State Unranked In Preseason AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!