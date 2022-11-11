Skip to main content

Photos from Ohio State's 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern

The Buckeyes improved to 2-0 on the young season with the blowout win over the Buccaneers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Junior forward Zed Key scored 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Ohio State to a 82-56 win over Charleston Southern at Value City Arena on Thursday night.

The Buccaneers scored the first two points of the game, but the Buckeyes went on a 30-5 run behind Key, who had his second double-double of the season before halftime with 13 points and 10 rebounds in just over 13 minutes of action.

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, meanwhile, finished with 14 points, while fifth-year senior guard Sean McNeil (13 points and six rebounds) and sixth-year senior forward Justice Sueing (11 points) were also in double figures.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | SI's Preseason Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket | Ranking All 363 Teams In Men's College Basketball

Ohio State returns to action on Wednesday against Eastern Illinois, with tipoff against the Panthers set for 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network. It will be third all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Buckeyes holding a 2-0 lead.

That said, check out photos from Ohio State’s win over Charleston Southern below: 

1. Kalen Etzler
2. Tanner Holden
8. Team Huddle
3. Owen Spencer
4. Brice Sensabaugh
6. Felix Okpara
5. Bowen Hardman, Kalen Etzler, Tanner Holden, Isaac Likekele and Brice Sensabaugh
7. Justice Sueing
9. Bruce Thornton
10. Chris Holtmann
11. Sean McNeil
12. Isaac Likekele
13. Justice Sueing
15. Zed Key
16. Chris Holtmann
17. Zed Key
19. Owen Spencer, Bowen Hardman and Kalen Etzler
20. Tanner Holden
21. Isaac Likekele
22. Tanner Holden
23. Brice Sensabaugh
24. Felix Okpara
25. Roddy Gayle
26. Brice Sensabaugh
27. Brice Sensabaugh
28. Justice Sueing and Zed Key
29. Bruce Thornton
Scroll to Continue

Read More

30. Chris Holtmann
31. Sean McNeil
32. Basketball
33. Brice Sensabaugh
34. Bruce Thornton
35. Bruce Thornton
37. Tanner Holden
38. Sean McNeil
39. Brice Sensabaugh
40. Justice Sueing
41. Felix Okpara, Roddy Gayle, Justice Sueing, Tanner Holden and Sean McNeil
36. Roddy Gayle
42. Justice Sueing and Tanner Holden
43. Justice Sueing
45. Roddy Gayle
46. Bowen Hardman
47. Bowen Hardman
44. Roddy Gayle
48. Zed Key

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"

Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure

"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury

Photos From Ohio State's 91-53 Win Over Robert Morris

Eugene Brown III Unavailable For Season Opener Against Robert Morris

Ohio State Unranked In Preseason AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Tom Allen
Football

Game Preview: Ohio State Focused On Indiana But Keeping An Eye On Michigan

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Indiana During Radio Show

By Andrew Lind
Emeka Egbuka
Football

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka Named Paul Hornung Award Finalist

By Andrew Lind
34. Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"

By Andrew Lind
Brendan Sullivan
Football

Ohio State’s Defense Has “Room To Improve” Against Quarterback Run

By Andrew Lind
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Ronnie Hickman Preview Indiana

By Andrew Lind
Devin Royal
Basketball

Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure

By Andrew Lind
Ohio State Fans
Football

Many Tickets At Or Below Face Value For Ohio State’s Game Against Indiana

By Andrew Lind