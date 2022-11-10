Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"

After signing the best recruiting class of his tenure on Wednesday afternoon, Ohio State sixth-year head coach Chris Holtmann was naturally excited about the future of the Buckeyes' basketball program.

“It's a really exceptional class on paper, but more importantly, I think it's back-to-back really good classes that I think fit us, fit our program, fit the kind of versatility and size that we're looking to add," Holtmann said.

As mentioned, the Buckeyes followed a top-six class in 2022 with the nation's fifth-ranked haul. Guard Taison Chatman and forwards Scotty Middleton and Devin Royal are all considered top-50 national prospects, while center Austin Parks is one of the top-rated players in the state.

“We have a diverse group in terms of their skill sets and how they fit each other," Holtmann said. "Backing that up with the current freshman class we have here is an exciting day for us, for sure."

There's no doubt the freshman class of guards Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle and Bowen Hardman, forward Brice Sensabaugh and center Felix Okpara laid the foundation for this cycle.

But Holtmann believes it was the Buckeyes' recent NBA Draft success and the relationships that assistants Jake Diebler, Mike Netti and Jack Owens established with the signees that proved to be the difference between a good class and something much more.

“I think it’s probably a combination of things,” Holtmann said. “We have been nationally relevant in our time here, so they’ve seen that you can win here.

“Our staff has also done a good job and a really thorough job in recruiting, evaluating and building relationships … Certainly the momentum of last year’s class helped and also the success that some of our guys have had individually is probably a factor, as well.”

That said, Holtmann suggested the back-to-back elite classes are just the start of something bigger for Ohio State, which is already off to a tremendous start for next cycle after landing a commitment from 2024 Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star point guard Juni Mobley last month.

“For us to achieve the kind of things that we aspire to, I think we need to do that,” Holtmann said.

Of course, Wednesday was only the first day of the Early Signing Period, which runs through Nov. 16. There's also another signing period from April 12 through May 17, meaning the Buckeyes could conceivably add another player to the class down the road.

Holtmann was asked about that possibility, as Ohio State notably welcomed Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star guard Bronny James – the son of NBA superstar LeBron James – to campus for an official visit in September.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | SI's Preseason Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket | Ranking All 363 Teams In Men's College Basketball

While he cannot discuss any unsigned prospects due to NCAA rules, Holtmann did leave the door open for a potential addition in the spring – though there would have to be some turnover on the roster between now and then for that to happen.

“I’d want to answer that at the appropriate time,” Holtmann said. “I’m not sure right now if I could answer that. Right now, we’re at our limit.

“Obviously, we know how rosters in college basketball evolve and transition in the spring. That would be something we’d evaluate in the spring potentially.”

Regardless of what happens with James, fifth-year senior guard Sean McNeil – who transferred to Ohio State this offseason from West Virginia – feels great about the future of the Buckeyes' basketball program.

“Seeing this freshman class, super talented. Unlike anything I’ve seen before in a group of freshmen," McNeil said. “Knowing the class they have coming in next year, the next couple years of Ohio State basketball could be really special.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure

"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury

Photos From Ohio State's 91-53 Win Over Robert Morris

Eugene Brown III Unavailable For Season Opener Against Robert Morris

Ohio State Unranked In Preseason AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

2024 Las Vegas Point Guard John "Juni" Mobley Jr. Commits To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!