Penn State Positive CoVID-19 Results Postpone Wednesday's Game

Penn State men’s basketball’s road game against Ohio State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have largely dodged CoVID-19 issues this season, but Chris Holtmann acknowledged before the season began that he knew it would be a bumpy ride this year.

For the first time in conference play, the Buckeyes have met the virus head-on.

The team just announced that Wednesday's game against Penn State has been postponed due to positive test results within the Nittany Lions program.

Here is the brief statement released by the OSU athletic communications staff:

"Penn State men’s basketball’s road game against Ohio State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic."

In the meantime, the Buckeyes will get ready to play Rutgers this weekend. Ohio State beat the Scarlet Knights 80-68 back on Dec. 23.

