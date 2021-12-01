Holtmann, Coach K Postgame Presser After Buckeyes Beat Duke

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as the Ohio State and Duke coaches address the media following tonight's game.

Thanks to an amazing defensive effort over the last five minutes of the game, the Ohio State Buckeyes knocked off the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils, 71-66 at Value City Arena on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes ended the game on a 12-0 run and held Duke scoreless over the final 4:29. E.J. Liddell had a double-double for the Buckeyes, finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Zed Key had a career-high 20 points.

The Buckeyes played short-handed once again, as Seth Towns and Justice Sueing continue to be several weeks away from returning for Ohio State. Eugene Brown also remains in concussion protocol for the Buckeyes.

