Columbus Africentric four-star guard Dailyn Swain included Ohio State in his top five on Friday night alongside Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson and Xavier.

The 6-foot-6 and 170-pound Swain, who is considered the 15th-best small forward and No. 75 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes back in June 2021. He’s built a strong relationship with head coach Chris Holtmann and top assistant Jake Diebler in the year since, with them even attending one of his tennis matches this spring.

Swain is coming off a junior season in which he was named the Division III player of the year, as he averaged 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.9 steals per game. That includes a game-high 32 points and 13 rebounds in Africentric’s 53-48 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf in the state semifinals.

Swain has scheduled official visits so far with the Musketeers on Aug. 18 and the Buckeyes on Sept. 3, and is in the process of setting up visits with his other finalists for later that month. He hopes to make his college decision shortly thereafter.

One thing that favors Ohio State at this point, in addition to his proximity, is his friendship with four-star guard commit George Washington III and four-star forward pledge Devin Royal, his teammates on the All-Ohio Red AAU team.

The Buckeyes are looking to add at least one more players this cycle, with Swain and Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian four-star forward Scotty Middleton at the top of the list of options to join Washington, Royal and St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial four-star center Austin Parks in the class.

Middleton will make his college decision among finalists Kansas, Ohio State, Seton Hall, Texas A&M and UConn at 8 p.m. on Sunday, and landing his pledge could allow the staff to focus all of its attention on rounding out the haul with Swain.

