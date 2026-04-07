Ohio State Basketball Should Be Targeting These Four Players in Transfer Portal

Ohio State has proven it can get back to where it needs to be. Now is the time to make it a reality.

It didn’t end the way head coach Jake Diebler wanted, but with the transfer portal heating up, it’s time for him to find the right pieces to the jigsaw that can make the Buckeyes a true contender for the national championship.

The window for players to enter their names in the portal was moved to a 15-day period after the national title game. That said, who is a good shout to choose Columbus for next season?

Stefan Vaaks, John Blackwell, Jalen Haralson and Kyan Evans

Will be keeping tabs with Stefan Vaaks as a ‘27 guy, should he scale up & enter the right situation.



Strong positional size, touch (64% at-the-rim) + off-ball shooting intersection (35% on 14.8 3PA/100) with playmaking impact (1.7 A/TO). Questions with the defense + rebounding. https://t.co/ISwlDVyLGl pic.twitter.com/HGKzWQtUVl — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) March 17, 2026

Stefan Vaaks doesn’t jump out as a major standout, but with enough development and mentorship, could be a solid wing player and matchup nightmare for some teams that choose to play small.

Vaaks brings value as a floor spacer in catch-and-shoot scenarios, drives decisively off closeouts, and guards multiple positions. Those skills align well with Ohio State’s switch-heavy defensive approach and its spacing-focused offense.

John Blackwell has already proven himself at Wisconsin guard and at a high level in the Big Ten, averaging 19.1 points per game against some of the nation’s toughest competition. That production alone makes him one of the most valuable types of portal targets.

But Blackwell isn’t just a scorer. He’s a well-rounded offensive guard who can create his own shot, run pick-and-roll, and function both on and off the ball.

Following the departures of Bruce Thornton, Taison Chatman, and Gabe Cupps, Blackwell is the best option if the Buckeyes want instant success. He and John Mobley Jr. together would be box office.

Ohio State is expected to be in the mix for Notre Dame rising sophomore Jalen Haralson, per @JoeTipton.



The 6-7 wing scored 16 PPG for the Fighting Irish and had 13 points with two rebounds and three assists against Ohio State on Nov. 16.



The transfer portal opens tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/TL5T6vWvMW — Views From The Schott Podcast (@TheSchottPod) April 6, 2026

Another upside would be Jalen Haralson, who has already flashed star potential, putting up 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in his debut college season for Notre Dame. He could potentially be a primary scoring option for Ohio State.

Haralson can shoot the ball, attack the basket, and is dangerous in isolation and off the dribble.

NEWS: North Carolina guard Kyan Evans has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Started 17 games for the Tar Heels this past season after transferring in from Colorado State last spring. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 7, 2026

Like Vaaks, North Carolina’s Kyan Evans will be a player in need of mentoring and stability as he enters the transfer portal, having played his first two seasons of college basketball at Colorado State before transferring to the Tar Heels last spring.

A player who loves to shoot, he shot 44% from three-point land the season before last, but while at North Carolina, he has been a shadow of his former self and could use Ohio State not only to recapture his past form as a dangerous three-point threat, but also to help himself.