Sparks vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, May 23

The Las Vegas Aces have gotten off to a hot start to their 2026 WNBA season. They lost their first game of the season, and have since ripped off four straight victories. They'll look to make it five straight wins on Saturday night when they host the 2-3 Los Angeles Sparks.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Saturday's marquee matchup.

Sparks vs. Aces Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +8.5 (-110)

Aces -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sparks +310

Aces -395

Total

181.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sparks vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS/Paramount+

Sparks record: 2-3

Aces record: 4-1

Sparks vs. Aces Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Sania Feagin, F - Out

Aces Injury Report

No Injuries Reported

Sparks vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

A'ja Wilson OVER 23.5 Points (-115)

A'ja Wilson is in the midst of yet another MVP-caliber season, averaging 25 points per game while shooting 59.5% from the field. She's in for another big game on Saturday night when she and the Aces get to face a Sparks team that ranks dead last in defensive rating at 118.8. All Wilson has to do is hit her season average in points, and this bet will cash.

Sparks vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

Don't be afraid of the high total in this game. Let's sit back and root for points in this game.

Both teams rank high in pace of play, ranking second and sixth in pace. Even more important than that, the Sparks are all offense and no defense. They rank fourth in the WNBA in offensive rating, but they're dead last in defensive rating.

These are also two of the best shooting teams in the league, ranking third and fourth in effective field goal percentage.

All of that leads me to believe this is going to be a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 181.5 (-110) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!