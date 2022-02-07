Ohio State Stays At No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes played just one game this past week, a home win over Maryland on Sunday afternoon.

After winning its only game of the week, the Ohio State men’s basketball team remained at No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes were scheduled to host Iowa on Thursday evening, but travel issues for the Hawkeyes coupled with inclement weather across the Midwest ultimately forced the teams to postpone the game. No makeup date has been announced to this point, same as last month's postponed game against Nebraska.

Ohio State then hosted Maryland on Sunday, cruising to an 82-67 win over the Terrapins behind junior forward E.J. Liddell’s 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Buckeyes’ supporting cast also stepped up, with sophomore forward Zed Key and senior forward Justin Ahrens combining for 28 points.

With the win, Ohio State improved to 14-5 overall and 7-3 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes, who are a perfect 10-0 at home this season, now hit the road for games at Rutgers on Wednesday (7 p.m. on BTN) and Michigan on Saturday (6 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2).

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Auburn (48) Gonzaga (13) Purdue Arizona Kentucky Houston Duke Kansas Texas Tech Baylor Providence UCLA Illinois Wisconsin Villanova Ohio State Michigan State Marquette Tennessee Texas USC Saint Mary’s Murray State UConn Xavier

