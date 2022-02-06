Photos From Ohio State’s 82-67 Win Over Maryland

Some of the best photos from the Buckeyes' victory over the Nittany Lions on Sunday afternoon.

After having Thursday’s game against Iowa cancelled due to travel issues and inclement weather, the Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to action on Sunday with an 82-67 win over Maryland.

The Buckeyes were led by junior forward E.J. Liddell, who scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds against the Terrapins, while senior forward Justin Ahrens bounced back from an extended shooting slump, as well, pitching in 15 points on 4-of-7 from behind the three-point line.

Maryland was led by junior forward Donta Scott with 25 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Eric Ayala struggled on the other hand, shooting just 2-of-9 from the field to finish with eight points in the losing effort.

Ohio State will now hit the road for games at Rutgers on Wednesday (7 p.m. on BTN) and Michigan on Saturday (6 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2). That said, check out our best photos from the Buckeyes’ win on Sunday below:

