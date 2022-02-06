Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State’s 82-67 Win Over Maryland

Some of the best photos from the Buckeyes' victory over the Nittany Lions on Sunday afternoon.

After having Thursday’s game against Iowa cancelled due to travel issues and inclement weather, the Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to action on Sunday with an 82-67 win over Maryland.

The Buckeyes were led by junior forward E.J. Liddell, who scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds against the Terrapins, while senior forward Justin Ahrens bounced back from an extended shooting slump, as well, pitching in 15 points on 4-of-7 from behind the three-point line.

Maryland was led by junior forward Donta Scott with 25 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Eric Ayala struggled on the other hand, shooting just 2-of-9 from the field to finish with eight points in the losing effort.

Ohio State will now hit the road for games at Rutgers on Wednesday (7 p.m. on BTN) and Michigan on Saturday (6 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2). That said, check out our best photos from the Buckeyes’ win on Sunday below:

1. E.J. Liddell
2. E.J. Liddell
3. Jamari Wheeler
4. Kyle Young
5. Chris Holtmann and Cedric Russell
6. Chris Holtmann
7. Chris Holtmann
8. Joe Brunk
9. Chris Holtmann
10. Meechie Johnson
11. Chris Holtmann
12. Joey Brunk
13. Joey Brunk
14. Zed Key
15. Malaki Branham
16. Tony Skinn

Read More

17. E.J. Liddell
18. E.J. Liddell
19. Justin Ahrens
20. E.J. Liddell
21. Jamari Wheeler
22. Chris Holtmann and E.J. Liddell
23. Jamari Wheeler
24. Justin Ahrens

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Junior F E.J. Liddell Named To Karl Malone Award Watch List

Ohio State-Iowa Game Postponed Due To Travel Issues, Inclement Weather

Former Ohio State Forward Jae’Sean Tate To Play In NBA Rising Stars Tournament

Ohio State To Reopen Concessions At All Athletic Events On Thursday Night

Ohio State Remains At No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

24. Justin Ahrens
Basketball

Photos From Ohio State’s 82-67 Win Over Maryland

19 seconds ago
Josh Gattis
Football

Report: Miami (Fla.) Hiring Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis

4 hours ago
Ashton Youboty
Football

Report: Former Ohio State Cornerback Ashton Youboty Joining Purdue Coaching Staff

5 hours ago
Haskell Garrett
Football

Ohio State's Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith Lead National Team To Win In Senior Bowl

18 hours ago
Jeremy Ruckert
Football

Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert, Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith Set To Play In 2022 Senior Bowl

Feb 5, 2022
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State’s 2022 Spring Game Scheduled For April 16 In Ohio Stadium

Feb 4, 2022
Natalie Spooner
News

Seven Current, Former Ohio State Student-Athletes Participating In 2022 Beijing Olympics

Feb 4, 2022
Lebbeus Overton
Recruiting

Georgia DE Lebbeus Overton Reclassifies, Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Feb 4, 2022