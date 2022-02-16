Jamari Wheeler, Other Buckeyes Back E.J. Liddell For National Player Of The Year

Liddell bolsters his Player of the Year resumé with his sixth double-double of the season

Just a few days removed from being named a finalist for College Basketball's Naismith Trophy, Ohio State's star, forward E.J. Liddell continued to bolster his resumé.

A 16-point, 10-rebound effort that fueled a Buckeyes comeback from their worst first-half of the season to demolish Minnesota by 25 was just the latest installment in Liddell's bid for the award. In many ways it – like most of his performances this season – the stats speak for themselves.

But that isn't stopping his teammates from campaigning for him.

"He's a great player," sophomore forward Zed Key affirmed after Wheeler. "He deserves to be in the running for player of the year ..." his comments were cut short, as Jamri Wheeler interjected like Kany West at the VMA's to, declare "[E.J.] is definitely player of the year."

"Literally," Key said in agreement.

"He plays both ends too, he's a big shot blocker for us too," Wheeler continued. "A lot of big-time players don't do that, they usually focus on one end but he does it on both. Definitely got my vote for player of the year."

In the win over Minnesota, Liddell posted his sixth double-double of the season. He ranks in the top 20 nationally for points per game with 20.1, just outside the top 75 nationally for rebounds per game with 7.5, and – to Wheeler's point about doing it on both ends – ranks 26th with 2.5 blocks per game.

"You see it in every game: Big shots, going off for 35 points, 30 points," Key elaborated. 'He shows you time and time again that he's one of the best players if not the best player in college."

While it may seem easy to write off the comments of Liddell's teammates as bias or expected, these are also the same players who bare witness to his greatness on a nightly and weekly basis. And there's certainly no telling where this team would be without him.

"I've always said, God has gifted him with the ability to score the ball," Buckeyes headman Chris Holtmann said. "He can roll out of bed and score the ball. And that's a great gift."

That gift has the Buckeyes set up in striking distance to win the Big Ten, currently in fourth place a mere game and half back of first-place Illinois. Liddell's presence also gives Ohio State a chance to beat any team they play come March.

Just more reasons why Liddell's case for Player of the Year is as strong as any of the other 29 candidates. And if the scarlet and gray go on to win what most consider the best conference in college basketball, it may put his candidacy over the top.

Still, despite Liddell's greatness this season, Holtmann knows the junior can't do it alone. A Naismith award may speak to how special Liddell is, but the team's goals need just that – a team effort.

"I just think for our offense to continue to be success, it cannot be just the E.J. Liddell show every night. You're not beating good teams with that. Teams are too good defensively so we have to have some variety."

