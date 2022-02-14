Skip to main content

Ohio State Falls To No. 18 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes split their last two games, including a two-point loss at Purdue and an 11-point win at Michigan.

After splitting its last two games, Ohio State fell two spots to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes went cold late in a 66-64 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday night, missing their last seven shots from the field, but followed that up with a 68-57 win at Michigan on Saturday, which was even more impressive given the Wolverines had just knocked off No. 3 Purdue a few days prior.

Ohio State is currently 15-6 overall and 8-4 in Big Ten play, and will now finish out the season with six of its final eight games at home at Value City Arena.

That includes a matchup against Minnesota on Tuesday night (8:30 p.m. on BTN), followed by the rescheduled game against Iowa on Saturday (2:30 p.m. on FOX). The Buckeyes beat the Golden Gophers on the road, 75-64, back on Jan. 27, while this is their first and only meeting with the Hawkeyes this season.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Gonzaga (56)
  2. Auburn (4)
  3. Arizona
  4. Kentucky
  5. Purdue
  6. Kansas
  7. Baylor
  8. Providence
  9. Duke
  10. Villanova
  11. Texas Tech
  12. Illinois
  13. UCLA
  14. Houston
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Tennessee
  17. USC
  18. Ohio State
  19. Michigan State
  20. Texas
  21. Murray State
  22. Wyoming
  23. Arkansas
  24. UConn
  25. Alabama 

-----

