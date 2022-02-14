Ohio State Falls To No. 18 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll
After splitting its last two games, Ohio State fell two spots to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.
The Buckeyes went cold late in a 66-64 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday night, missing their last seven shots from the field, but followed that up with a 68-57 win at Michigan on Saturday, which was even more impressive given the Wolverines had just knocked off No. 3 Purdue a few days prior.
Ohio State is currently 15-6 overall and 8-4 in Big Ten play, and will now finish out the season with six of its final eight games at home at Value City Arena.
That includes a matchup against Minnesota on Tuesday night (8:30 p.m. on BTN), followed by the rescheduled game against Iowa on Saturday (2:30 p.m. on FOX). The Buckeyes beat the Golden Gophers on the road, 75-64, back on Jan. 27, while this is their first and only meeting with the Hawkeyes this season.
That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Gonzaga (56)
- Auburn (4)
- Arizona
- Kentucky
- Purdue
- Kansas
- Baylor
- Providence
- Duke
- Villanova
- Texas Tech
- Illinois
- UCLA
- Houston
- Wisconsin
- Tennessee
- USC
- Ohio State
- Michigan State
- Texas
- Murray State
- Wyoming
- Arkansas
- UConn
- Alabama
-----
