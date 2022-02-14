Ohio State Falls To No. 18 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes split their last two games, including a two-point loss at Purdue and an 11-point win at Michigan.

After splitting its last two games, Ohio State fell two spots to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes went cold late in a 66-64 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday night, missing their last seven shots from the field, but followed that up with a 68-57 win at Michigan on Saturday, which was even more impressive given the Wolverines had just knocked off No. 3 Purdue a few days prior.

Ohio State is currently 15-6 overall and 8-4 in Big Ten play, and will now finish out the season with six of its final eight games at home at Value City Arena.

That includes a matchup against Minnesota on Tuesday night (8:30 p.m. on BTN), followed by the rescheduled game against Iowa on Saturday (2:30 p.m. on FOX). The Buckeyes beat the Golden Gophers on the road, 75-64, back on Jan. 27, while this is their first and only meeting with the Hawkeyes this season.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Gonzaga (56) Auburn (4) Arizona Kentucky Purdue Kansas Baylor Providence Duke Villanova Texas Tech Illinois UCLA Houston Wisconsin Tennessee USC Ohio State Michigan State Texas Murray State Wyoming Arkansas UConn Alabama

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Chris Holtmann Campaigns For E.J. Liddell To Be Named Big Ten Player Of The Year

E.J. Liddell Lifts Ohio State Past Archrival Michigan In Ann Arbor

Meechie Johnson Out, Eugene Brown III Game-Time Decision At Michigan

Ohio State Reschedules Iowa Game For Feb. 19, Moves Indiana To Feb. 21

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell Named To Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

Ohio State Goes Cold Late In 66-64 Upset Loss At Rutgers On Wednesday Night

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!