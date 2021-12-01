Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Ohio State Upsets No. 1 Duke In Stunning Comeback

    The Buckeyes trailed by 15 points, but rallied to hand Duke its first loss of the season.
    The Buckeyes just pulled off an amazing second half comeback against No. 1 Duke, beating the Blue Devils 71-66.

    Ohio State closed the game on a 14-1 run and while they struggled from the free throw line during the game, they made them down the stretch when it counted most.

    Ohio State trailed by as many as 15 at 49-34 in the second half, but they played outstanding defense in the second half and limited Duke to under 25 percent shooting in the half. Duke hit just four of its final 20 shots, while Ohio State hit six of its final eight to close things out.

    E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes with a double-double: 14 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Zed Key had a career-high 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

    This is Ohio State's 10th all-time win against the No. 1 team in the nation.

    Much more to come from Columbus after Chris Holtmann, Mike Krzyzewski and several players address the media. You can follow that press conference live on the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel.

