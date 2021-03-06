WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Disappointing Loss to Illinois

Watch live as the Ohio State head coach addresses media after Saturday's season finale.

Chris Holtmann addresses the media live after Ohio State dropped a fourth game in a row to close the regular season.

If you miss the live stream right after the game, you can watch it on-demand here.

----

You may also like:

Illini Surge Past Buckeyes in Final Minute, Hand Ohio State Fourth Straight Loss

Chris Holtmann Named Finalist for National Coach of the Year

Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State vs. Illinois

Big Ten Announces Conference Tournament Attendance Policy

Buckeye Commit Malaki Branham is SI All-American Finalist

Projecting Big Ten Basketball First and Second Team All-Conference Selections

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook