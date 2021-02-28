Ohio State vs. Iowa: First Half Notebook

Here are my first half thoughts as the Buckeyes trail Iowa by 14 at the break.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 28, Iowa 42

Within the first couple minutes of the game, Chris Holtmann smacked scorer's table in frustration after Justice Sueing settled for a step-back 3-pointer in the corner. The next two times Sueing touched the ball, he drove to the basket and made a layup. Message received.

After C.J. Walker picked up a second foul in the first four minutes of the game, Meechie Johnson came off the bench as early as he has at any point this year. This has the making of a first half with lots of unusual lineups.

Luke Garza is borderline unstoppable in the paint. It's no surprise he's the frontrunner for national player of the year. He has 14 points in 17 first half minutes, on 6-of-8 shooting, with seven rebounds. The Buckeyes are trying to make life difficult on him, but he's been too much to handle.

Walker returned to the floor with 10:15 left in the first half, with those two fouls. Chris Holtmann couldn't afford to keep his veteran, steady offensive presence off the floor any longer. Through the first 12 minutes, the Scarlet and Gray averaged a dismal 0.524 points per possession. The Buckeyes started the game 4-of-8 before missing nine of their next 10 shots. Iowa hasn't exactly run away with things, but this game has been pretty ugly so far on the offensive end.

I can't help but wonder as I watch this first half what things have been like the last two week for the Buckeyes. With all the injuries and quick turnarounds, perhaps the adversity of the year is starting to catch up with Ohio State a little bit. They are certainly trying too fight through it, but they are as out of sync offensively this afternoon as they've been at any point the last 2.5 months.

-----

-----

