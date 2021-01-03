First Half Notebook: No. 25 Ohio State vs. No. 21 Minnesota

Here are some thoughts on the first half as Ohio State takes on Minnesota in another Top-25 B1G clash.

Halftime score: Ohio State 37, Minnesota 43

How are you feeling, Buckeye fans? Recovered after Friday night? The men’s basketball team looks to cap off an all-around great weekend for Ohio State athletics as it battles No. 21 Minnesota in B1G action.

Unlike Wednesday’s game against Nebraska, Ohio State is off to a sluggish start. On the flip side, Minnesota seems to be scoring at ease. Buckeyes need to settle down on both ends of the floor or it’s going to be a long night.

At the first media timeout, Ohio State has yet to grab a rebound. The Buckeyes were +5.8 on the boards coming into the game. That’s a ship that needs to get righted sooner rather than later - and it did, on their next defensive possession out of the timeout.

Kyle Young has been involved in the offense early. He scored Ohio State’s first five points, is dishing out assists and grabbing offensive rebounds. Then it was Duane Washington Jr.’s turn as he drilled his first two 3-point attempts. Washington Jr. has been streaky this year but he looks good so far, especially in the 12-1 run that brought the Buckeyes back into the game.

E.J. Liddell has a tough match up with Liam Robbins on the inside. Robbins has had the upper hand so far as Liddell has started 0-for-4 while Robbins already has three blocks. Ohio State will need to get creative on offense in order to get its leading scorer going.

Justice Sueing scored the 1,000th point of his career on a driving layup at the 9:48 mark of the first half. It’s good to have him in the Scarlet and Gray for that milestone.

Washington Jr. is easily playing his best game of the season so far. He struggled in the Buckeyes’ losses to Purdue and Northwestern so he’s definitely a key to Ohio State’s success.

The Buckeyes have stalled a bit toward the end of the half here as they went over four minutes without a made field goal. Still, the game is within a few possessions as Ohio State will look for a second-half comeback in Minneapolis.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Bludgeons Nebraska for Biggest Big Ten Win in 29 Years

Chris Holtmann Postgame After Beating Nebraska

Seth Towns Gives Buckeye Fans Glimpse of What Could Be

Buckeyes Finding Ways to Win Without Deep Ball

Front Court Play Powers Ohio State Past Rutgers

Second Half Comeback Propels Ohio State to Top-25, B1G Win Over Rutgers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook