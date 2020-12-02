First Half Notebook: Ohio State vs. Morehead State

Here are my first half thoughts with the Buckeyes leading by 10 at the break.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 37, Morehead State 27

The Buckeyes looked much better in the first half on Wednesday. It wasn't always pretty, but their grit and intensity on both ends of the floor really stood out to me. They're destroying Morehead State in the rebounding battle, which is terrific considering their best player is 6-10 Fr. post man Johni Broome.

Speaking of Broome, he was rather ineffective in the first half. Before picking up two first half fouls, he managed just one shot and one rebound in 14 minutes, while also committing three turnovers.

The Buckeye defense looks solid. This is a 10-point game at the break and Morehead State has hit more 3-pointers (5) than 2-point buckets (4). The Scarlet and Gray are also doing a terrific job getting to the free throw line - and converting on them when they get there - hitting all 10 first half foul shots.

The biggest area that OSU needs to keep working is their outside shooting. The team is 3-of-12 hitting 3-balls in the first half and it wasn't surprising to me to see the Eagles come out in a zone defense after Ohio State shot it so poorly from outside on Sunday.

E.J. Liddell in particular is having a terrific game. He has 12 points in the first half with four rebounds and he's easily been the best player on the floor for either team so far.

