Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Overtime Win vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament

Join us live from Indianapolis as we discuss the Buckeyes' huge win over Purdue, punching a ticket to the semifinals for the first time since 2014.

The Ohio State Buckeyes had an 18-point first half lead over Purdue, but needed overtime to beat the Boilermakers on Friday afternoon, 87-78.

With the win, they will square off with Michigan on Saturday for a chance to play in the Big Ten title on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Young had a career-high 18 points in the first half, but did not score and rarely played in the second half when he got elbowed in the side of the head. Duane Washington Jr. led the way with 20 points in 40 minutes, one of five players in double-figures for Ohio State. E.J. Liddell scored 17 points before he fouled out of the game.

Join Brendan Gulick and Adam Prescott live or on-demand as they break down the game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

If you have trouble streaming on your browser, you can watch the video live on our YouTube Channel.

-----

You may also like:

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Win Over Purdue

Ohio State Downs Purdue in Overtime, Advances to Big Ten Semifinals

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Survives Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament Opener

WATCH: Chris Holtmann's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Minnesota

Minnesota Scares Ohio State Late, Buckeyes Survive with Big Ten Tournament Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook